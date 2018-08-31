Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Five previous meetings at Elland Road

Leeds United and Middlesbrough will battling it out for top spot in the Championship at Elland Road tomorrow. Leeds have had the better of the most recent meetings in LS11. Here we look at five previous encounters at Elland Road between the two sides.

Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1 - Sunday, November 19, 2017

The last time the two sides met at Elland Road, Leeds United claimed a 2-1 victory. The atmosphere was electric as Garry Monk returned to West Yorkshire. However it wasn't the return he dreamed of as he watched his new team fall to a defeat courtesy of goals from Pablo Hernandez midway through the first half and Gjanni Alioski early on in the second half. However after a controversial incident involving Daniel Ayala and Luke Ayling, Boro got a goal back thanks to a Britt Assombalonga penalty although Leeds held on to secure all three points.

Leeds United 0 Middlesbrough 0 - Monday, February 15, 2016

The last time the points were shared at Elland Road was back in 2016 when the game ended 0-0. This draw was overshadowed by the protests from the Leeds fans urging chairman Massimo Cellino to quit. The most notable incident occurred in the 89th minute when Ben Gibson was sent off for two yellow cards.

Leeds United 1 Middlesbrough 0 - Saturday, August 16, 2014

This match back in August 2014 was of huge significance to Leeds and manager at the time Dave Hockaday as he secured his first Championship victory in charge of the Whites. It was an early season encounter between the Yorkshire rivals and it was certainly a dramatic ending with debutant Billy Sharp scoring the winner in the 88th minute in front of the Kop.

Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1 - Saturday, November 2 3 2013

This fixture signified Aitor Karanka's first game in charge of Boro which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the former Real Madrid defender. Leeds opened the scoring through Scotsman Ross McCormack after 35 minutes and shortly after Boro were down to 10 men as goalkeeper Jason Steele was sent off for a poor challenge on Dexter Blackstock. However, quickly after the break and against the run of play Boro were level as Mustapha Carayol slotted home. Five minutes later Leeds defender Jason Pearce restored the lead to send Brian McDermott's Leeds side into the play-off spots.

Leeds 2 Middlesbrough 1- Saturday, December 22, 2012

Leeds came from behind in this game courtesy of two Luciano Becchio goals to secure all three points against their Championship rivals. Middlesbrough forward Lukas Jutkiewicz opened the scoring for the away side after 30 minutes but on the stroke of half-time Leeds favourite Becchio equalised with a sublime half volley. Becchio later won the game for Leeds with his second of the afternoon this time through a headed goal.