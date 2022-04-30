Leeds United v Manchester City live: Team news from Elland Road, updates and reaction

Leeds United face title-chasing Manchester City at Elland Road this evening - and you can follow all of the latest developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:37 pm

Jesse Marsch's Whites have five more games in which to ensure their Premier League survival and the teatime clash against Pep Guardiola's side is the first instalment of consecutive fixtures against three of the division's top four.

A trip to Arsenal and then home clash against Chelsea is next for Leeds who are five points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton.

Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed XIs followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.

HOSTING THE CHAMPIONS: Leeds United will face a Manchester City side looking to successfully defend their Premier League crown in this evening's clash at Elland Road, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Leeds United v Manchester City live

Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:54

  • 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Leeds five points clear of the drop zone
  • Third-bottom Everton have a game in hand
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:54

Down a place for Leeds

Now fourth bottom on goal difference

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:53

Warm ups underway

Plenty of disbelief here at the Burnley turnaround.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:53

Burnley have won

What a turnaround.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:44

Burnley now winning

Unbelievable. Were 1-0 down.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:35

Man City team

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:34

James, Llorente and Klich

The three to drop out

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:34

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Bate, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:32

Leeds team - three changes

Leeds United v Man City: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Koch, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:22

City arrive

In a very big, bright, colourful coach. Excitement amongst the stewards as they turn up. They have not been out on the pitch though.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:10

Coops on this evening’s challenge

