Leeds United v Manchester City live: Team news from Elland Road, updates and reaction

Jesse Marsch's Whites have five more games in which to ensure their Premier League survival and the teatime clash against Pep Guardiola's side is the first instalment of consecutive fixtures against three of the division's top four.
A trip to Arsenal and then home clash against Chelsea is next for Leeds who are five points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton.
Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed XIs followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.
Leeds United v Manchester City live
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:54
- 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds five points clear of the drop zone
- Third-bottom Everton have a game in hand
Down a place for Leeds
Now fourth bottom on goal difference
Warm ups underway
Plenty of disbelief here at the Burnley turnaround.
Burnley have won
What a turnaround.
Burnley now winning
Unbelievable. Were 1-0 down.
Man City team
James, Llorente and Klich
The three to drop out
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Bate, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood.
Leeds team - three changes
Leeds United v Man City: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Koch, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo.
City arrive
In a very big, bright, colourful coach. Excitement amongst the stewards as they turn up. They have not been out on the pitch though.