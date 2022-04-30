Leeds United v Manchester City live: Team news from Elland Road, updates and reaction

Jesse Marsch's Whites have five more games in which to ensure their Premier League survival and the teatime clash against Pep Guardiola's side is the first instalment of consecutive fixtures against three of the division's top four.

A trip to Arsenal and then home clash against Chelsea is next for Leeds who are five points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton.

Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed XIs followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.