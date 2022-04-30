Jesse Marsch's Whites have five more games in which to ensure their Premier League survival and the teatime clash against Pep Guardiola's side is the first instalment of consecutive fixtures against three of the division's top four.

A trip to Arsenal and then home clash against Chelsea is next for Leeds who are five points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton.

Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed XIs followed by live match updates and analysis upon landing at Elland Road but in the meantime here is the early team news and predicted Whites line-up.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HOSTING THE CHAMPIONS: Leeds United will face a Manchester City side looking to successfully defend their Premier League crown in this evening's clash at Elland Road, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Leeds United team news

Leeds remain minus the services of injured trio Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts in addition to winger Crysencio Summerville who has twisted his ankle.

Summerville, Forshaw (calf) and Roberts (ruptured hamstring) are all out for the rest of the season but Whites boss Jesse Marsch has revealed that Bamford could be back on the pitch as soon as next week.

The striker is currently recovering from a ruptured plantar fascia.

Junior Firpo was an unused substitute in Monday night's goalless draw at Crystal Palace upon his return to the squad following grade two medial collateral ligament damage.

Jamie Shackleton has recently been sidelined with an Achilles issue but the 22-year-old travelled with the squad to Palace and played for United's under-23s away at Arsenal on Friday night.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips, Koch; Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo; James.

Manchester City team news

Boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City will be without two key men for the trip to West Yorkshire.

England international right-back Kyle Walker was forced off injured in the 73rd minute of this month's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid and Guardiola has revealed that the 31-year-old will not be fit to face Leeds.

John Stones lined up at right back in Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real Madrid but he too was forced off injured during the first-half and Stones will play no part against the Whites.

Midfielder Fernandinho filled in at right back for the remainder of City's thrilling 4-3 victory against Spanish giants Real who City will face again next Wednesday at the Bernabeu in the Champions League semi-final second leg .

Asked if Saturday's game was still too soon for Walker, Guardiola said: "Yes. Now I count on the guys that are fit.

"He's injured unfortunately for all of us and for him especially but he has to work to come back as soon as possible and my focus is with the rest of the players."