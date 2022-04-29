Jesse Marsch is under no illusions about the quality of the side visiting Elland Road this weekend.

As the Whites battle to earn the points needed to keep them in the division, City are hoping to keep up the immaculate record needed to keep chasing Liverpool at bay.

While the United boss readies his players to face what he terms 'a team of winners', here's what you need to know about the game...

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off against Manchester City at 5.30pm on Saturday April 30.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds United v Manchester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, where we will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened the last time the teams met?

The Whites' visit to the Etihad in December was one to forget.

Pep Guardiola's side put a whopping seven goals past Illan Meslier and United could find no reply.

Six different scorers found the net against the Whites - Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Aké as the Leeds defence creaked and collapsed.

The disastrous result followed a stunning record against last season's Champions during Leeds' first season back in the top flight, as Marcelo Bielsa's men held City to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road before pulling out a magnificent 2-1 victory with ten men at the Etihad.

The sides' historic record is fairly even, with City claiming 46 wins and Leeds taking 43, and 18 matches ending in a tie.

How are Manchester City doing?

Marsch was right to speak highly of Manchester City in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.The Lancashire side are flying at the moment. They are undefeated in seven Premier League games and have only lost three all season.