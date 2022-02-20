Leeds United v Manchester United LIVE - Whites and Red Devils arrive at Elland Road
Leeds United are taking on their arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road today in a first league clash between the two sides at LS11 in front of fans in over 18 years.
Last April's goalless draw between the Whites and Red Devils was played in front of empty stands in the country's battle against coronavirus and supporters have not been at an Elland Road league fixture between the two clubs since back in October 2003.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are looking to bounce back from last weekend's extremely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton and are approaching this afternoon's contest sat 15th in the table and five points clear of the drop zone after Saturday's results.
We will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis at our live blog from Elland Road.
Last updated: Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 12:16
- 2pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds 15th and five points off the drop zone
- Phillips, Bamford and Cooper still out
- Firpo expected to return. Bielsa hopeful with Dallas
- Cavani and Heaton out for Red Devils
Still raining
Really abysmal weather, the sooner these storms clear off the better. Awaiting the arrival of Leeds United’s players to check out the pitch shortly, maybe in their swim shorts