Leeds United v Liverpool team news - Dan James on Whites bench as Raphinha starts

Jack Harrison and Raphinha once again fill the slots out wide, Raphinha back available following the withdrawal of the ongoing international dispute this week.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made one change to his side as Junior Firpo returns from coronavirus to start at left back, meaning Stuart Dallas can push into midfield.

Dallas starts having missed Northern Ireland's games during the international break due to personal reasons but Robin Koch remains out with a pelvic issue.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mateusz Klich makes his return from Covid-19 as a substitute.

Leeds team v Liverpool: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, James, McCarron, Roberts.

A message from the Editor:

STARTING: Leeds United winger Raphinha. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.