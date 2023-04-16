Leeds United v Liverpool live: Early team news, predicted line up and TV details

Here, our blog will bring you all of the latest developments from LS11 starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Leeds XI for the contest which is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Leeds United team news

Fifth-bottom Leeds could be boosted by the return of star defender Max Wober over whom Whites boss Javi Gracia was facing a waiting game ahead of tonight’s clash against the eighth-placed Reds.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: As Leeds United face Liverpool at Elland Road.

Wober has not featured for Leeds since injuring his hamstring when representing Austria during the March international break but Gracia revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that the centre-back had been training “some days” with the team and that was waiting to see if the Austrian would be fit enough to feature.

Gracia, though, also hinted at new Whites injuries, revealing that other players were suffering from “different issues” and that some of them were not training.

Adam Forshaw returned from a hip issue to make the bench for last weekend's 5-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace which took United's injury list down to a trio of players in Wober, Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas.

USA international star midfielder Adams has had surgery on a hamstring issue for which the 24-year-old was facing an extended period out whilst Dallas has been out for almost a year as he recovers from a femoral fracture.

Asked on Friday if Wober would be available for Monday night, Gracia revealed: "To be honest, I don't know yet. He’s training some days with the team. But we have two days more before the game and it’s something we have to see during the next days. I think we always try to do our best."

Gracia added: "We have some players with different issues, some of them without training. We have to evaluate them and decide. Maybe some of them will be out for the next game.”

Predicted Leeds United XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison; Aaronson, Rodrigo.

Liverpool team news

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate and goalkeeper Alisson Becker missed training last week ahead of Monday night’s visit to face Leeds. Both players will be subject to late fitness tests and health checks.