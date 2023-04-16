Leeds United v Liverpool live: Early team news, predicted line up and TV details
Leeds United take on Liverpool at Elland Road this evening, knowing that a victory would take them five points clear of the Premier League dropzone.
Here, our blog will bring you all of the latest developments from LS11 starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Leeds XI for the contest which is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Leeds United team news
Fifth-bottom Leeds could be boosted by the return of star defender Max Wober over whom Whites boss Javi Gracia was facing a waiting game ahead of tonight’s clash against the eighth-placed Reds.
Wober has not featured for Leeds since injuring his hamstring when representing Austria during the March international break but Gracia revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that the centre-back had been training “some days” with the team and that was waiting to see if the Austrian would be fit enough to feature.
Gracia, though, also hinted at new Whites injuries, revealing that other players were suffering from “different issues” and that some of them were not training.
Adam Forshaw returned from a hip issue to make the bench for last weekend's 5-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace which took United's injury list down to a trio of players in Wober, Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas.
USA international star midfielder Adams has had surgery on a hamstring issue for which the 24-year-old was facing an extended period out whilst Dallas has been out for almost a year as he recovers from a femoral fracture.
Asked on Friday if Wober would be available for Monday night, Gracia revealed: "To be honest, I don't know yet. He’s training some days with the team. But we have two days more before the game and it’s something we have to see during the next days. I think we always try to do our best."
Gracia added: "We have some players with different issues, some of them without training. We have to evaluate them and decide. Maybe some of them will be out for the next game.”
Predicted Leeds United XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison; Aaronson, Rodrigo.
Liverpool team news
Centre-back Ibrahima Konate and goalkeeper Alisson Becker missed training last week ahead of Monday night’s visit to face Leeds. Both players will be subject to late fitness tests and health checks.
Liverpool, though, are expected to welcome Colombian international forward Luis Diaz back into the fold upon his recovery from a knee injury. Thiago Alcantara is also in contention to start after making his comeback following a hip issue as a substitute in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
Leeds United v Liverpool live
Harrison
Another we have not seen yet, though not all the players always come out on the pitch
Rodrigo
Also out on the pitch, no sign of Bamford yet. Rasmus here
Next arrivals
Aaronson, Summerville, Meslier
Few more arriving now
Greenwood, Klaesson. Mckenie, Struijk, Roca, Rutter, Gnonto
Koch
The next player out on the pitch
Forshaw
First one out
A big Whites boost
Wober with the squad.
Arrivals imminent
All eyes on the lookout for Wober.
An apology
Pre-match tributes in memory of Hillsborough tragedy.
A release from Leeds United: “Following consultation with Liverpool Football Club, both teams will come together at tonight’s match to pay their respects to the 97 football supporters who lost their lives after the Hillsborough tragedy. Each captain will walk out onto the field with flowers in memory of the 97.
“Following the onpitch handshakes, there will be a tannoy announcement and images on the big screen. Whilst that takes place, each captain will walk over to the away supporters section at Elland Road and lay the flowers in front of the fans.
“This weekend marked the 34th anniversary, with April 15th a significant and unforgettable date in Liverpool Football Club’s history, as well as the footballing world. Everyone connected with Leeds United wishes to share their love and sends support to the families, friends and survivors. “