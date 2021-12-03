Leeds United v Leicester City - U23s live blog: Early team news for Premier League 2 showdown in York
Leeds United's Under-23s host Leicester City in the Premier League 2 this evening in York - follow all the latest below.
The Yorkshire Evening Post matchday blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.
Kick-off in York is at 7pm...
U23s live - Leeds United v Leicester City
Last updated: Friday, 03 December, 2021, 14:32
- Leeds host Leicester in PL2 action
- United looking to end eight-game winless run
- Whites sat 12th, one point above two-place drop zone
- Foxes in 11th, a point ahead of Leeds
Early team news
Marcelo Bielsa ruled out Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling of minutes this evening after the pair featured against Manchester City on Monday.
With the first team duo set for Brentford involvement on Sunday in the Premier League, it should allow the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Charlie Cresswell to feature this evening.
Leo Hjelde limped off last time out and is a doubt tonight. Sam Greenwood should feature after two goals on Monday across the Pennines in a 3-2 defeat.
It’s 11th v 12th this evening
Leeds - who haven’t won in eight league games - are 12 in the top flight of the PL2 standings.
United are one point above Blackburn and two points above Derby who sit in the two-place drop zone.
Leicester are a spot above Leeds ahead of kick-off and are one point better off with a game in hand over Mark Jackson’s men.
Tonight would be a good time to get back to winning ways for Leeds who have been badly effected at development level by the recent first team injury crisis.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to tonight’s live blog from the York Community stadium.
Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League 2 this evening and will be looking to end an eight game winless run in the division.
We’ll have all the build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction here.