Leeds United v Leicester City - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch injury updates
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media this morning ahead of Sunday's Premier League hosting of Leicester City - and you can catch everything that is said here.
Leeds will be looking to build on last weekend's 2-1 victory at Norwich City which left the fourth-bottom Whites and three points clear of the dropzone.
Leicester are 11th and just four points above Bielsa's side following a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.
Brendan Rodgers' team were then in Europa League action on Thursday night, the Foxes held to a 1-1 draw at home to Spartak Moscow.
Marcelo will be speaking to the media at 9am and every word will follow here.
- Sunday 2pm kick-off at Elland Road.
- Marcelo Bielsa facing the media at 9am today.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog for coverage of Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-Leicester City press conference. It’s another early one from Marcelo who will be speaking to the media at 9am. All of the latest news to follow here.