Leeds United v Leicester City: Is it on TV? kick-off time, head-to-head record, and more

The Whites will look to build momentum this weekend after Sunday's victory at Norwich City took them out of the drop zone and up the table.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will face Leicester City, who lost their first match in five Premier League outings last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Leeds United v Leicester City?

The Whites will kick-off against Leicester at 2pm on Sunday November 14.

Is Leeds United v Leicester City on TV?

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes fights off Luke Ayling of Leeds United at Elland Road. Pic: Peter Powell.

No, the game will not be broadcast on television.

You can follow the action on the YEP’s live blog, where we’ll bring you all the action from the line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

There was a win apiece in last season’s meetings. In November, Harvey Barnes’ opener three minutes put the Whites on the backfoot at Elland Road before Bielsa’s men gave way to a 4-1 drubbing. In the return fixture, though, Barnes’ early goal at the King Power stadium wasn’t enough to inspire a victory for Leicester, who lost 3-1 to Leeds.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers. Pic: Alex Pantling.

The clubs have met 125 times throughout their history, with Leeds winning 48 of those encounters.

How are Leicester City doing?

Brendan Rodgers’ side are eleventh in the Premier League table after ten games.

The Foxes have won two of their last five league games, and lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their most recent outing.

Before travelling to Elland Road on Sunday, Leicester will host Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Who will play for Leeds United?

Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, and Robin Koch are all still out of contention, with Jack Shackleton in doubt after hobbling off at Norwich.

Junior Firpo is back in action after a muscle issue, but the defender might not be match-fit for Sunday's clash after several weeks on the sidelines.

You can read the full details of the Whites' current injuries here.