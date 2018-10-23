Leeds United v Ipswich Town: New dad Pontus Jansson unlikely to start with outing 'premature' for Barry Douglas

NEW dad Pontus Jansson is unlikely to start for Leeds United in Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Ipswich Town for which head coach Marcelo Bielsa says it would be risky to play the back-from-injury Barry Douglas.

But Bielsa has revealed that the back-to-fitness Pablo Hernandez will probably start and that fellow returning winger Jack Harrison will likely also feature.

Jansson's wife Asa gave birth to the couple's baby daughter in Sweden over the weekend and Bielsa has revealed that the defender would be flying back from his homeland on Tuesday night.

Bielsa, though, admitted that the centre-back was unlikely to start with Douglas also not fully ready despite returning to training following his recent hamstring injury.

Yet Manchester City loanee Harrison could return following a recent muscle injury while Bielsa also revealed that Spanish winger Hernandez was now likely to start after returning from a hamstring problem as a 71st-minute substitute in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers.

"Probably Pablo will be a starter tomorrow," revealed Bielsa.

"Jansson will come back tonight and I don't think he will be a starter tomorrow and we will see if he will be able to be in the group."

Asked about the prospects of Douglas and Harrison returning, Bielsa said: "It would be risky and premature for him (Douglas) to play this one but probably Harrison will play."

Bielsa will also have defender Luke Ayling back from a one-game suspension.