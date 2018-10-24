Leeds United v Ipswich Town: Marcelo Bielsa wary that Tractor Boys are stuttering not stalling

HEAD COACH Marcelo Bielsa says Ipswich Town's position at the bottom of the Championship has no meaningful bearing on what to expect from them in tonight's showdown with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Paul Hurst's Tractor Boys are the only side in the division with just a sole league victory to their name but that success is a recent one with Ipswich winning 3-2 at Swansea City in the last game before the October international break.

The Suffolk side have since fallen to a 2-0 loss at home to in-form QPR but Bielsa has highlighted the fact that none of Ipswich's six defeats have been by more than two goals with losses at Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday coming by a single goal.

Tonight's visitors have also drawn six of their 13 games - the joint-third highest in the division - and Ipswich are only three points behind fourth-bottom Reading with a game in hand and far from marooned at the bottom of the division with second-bottom Hull City on the same points, one less than third-bottom Preston North End.

Bielsa reasoned: "They might be in the lower part of the table, but when you have a look at the games they’ve played, they didn’t lose many games with a big difference in the score.

"I’m not exaggerating the resources of the opponent, I don’t think it is meaningful to take into account the ranking of the team to make an evaluation of it."

Leeds sit fifth after Tuesday night's results, three points behind leaders Middlesbrough and second-placed Sheffield United who have both played one game more.

Victory against the Tractor Boys would send the Whites top on goal difference if third-placed West Brom fail to beat sixth-placed visitors Derby County tonight.

The Baggies are two points behind the top two and one point ahead of Leeds.