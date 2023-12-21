Leeds United v Ipswich Town: Daniel Farke press conference, injury updates as pair return

Leeds United face Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town this weekend in a Saturday lunchtime Elland Road showdown – ahead of which boss Daniel Farke faces the media today.

A return of just one point from United’s last two games has seen third-placed Leeds fall ten points off the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich who face the Whites in their own back yard on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Sam Byram (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (glute) and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) remain out for Leeds but Junior Firpo returned to training at the back end of last week after a hamstring injury whilst Ian Poveda was due back on Monday following international duty with Colombia.

