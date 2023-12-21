Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Ipswich Town: Daniel Farke press conference, injury updates as pair return

Leeds United face Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town this weekend in a Saturday lunchtime Elland Road showdown – ahead of which boss Daniel Farke faces the media today.
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT
A return of just one point from United’s last two games has seen third-placed Leeds fall ten points off the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich who face the Whites in their own back yard on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Sam Byram (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (glute) and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) remain out for Leeds but Junior Firpo returned to training at the back end of last week after a hamstring injury whilst Ian Poveda was due back on Monday following international duty with Colombia.

Ahead of the Ipswich visit, Whites manager Farke is holding his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm at Thorp Arch today and we will bring you everything that is said here.

Leeds United v Ipswich Town: Daniel Farke press conference live

