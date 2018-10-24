Leeds United v Ipswich Town: Bielsa makes three changes with Hernandez handed first start since August

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made three changes for the visit of Ipswich Town to Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

Pablo Hernandez has been handed a first start since late August following injury, while Luke Ayling returns to the side following suspension alongside Jack Harrison.

It appears Gjanni Alioski will line-up on the left side of defence with Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi in the centre with Ayling on the right.

Hernandez and Harrison take up their positions on the wings with Samuel Saiz and Mateuz Klich in midfielder ahead of Kalvin Phillips who remains in his deep lying role.

Kemar Roofe will lead the line for the Whites as he returns to his more familiar striker role having started on the right win in the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Alioski, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Pearce, Forshaw, Clarke, Baker, Dallas, Roberts.

Ipswich Town XI: Bialkowski, Spence, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen, Skuse, Nolan, Downes, Edun, Jackson, Sears. Subs: Gerken, Donacien, Chalobah, Dozzell, Ward, Edwards, Lankester.