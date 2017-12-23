Leeds United v Hull City team news - Blow for Whites as injury rules out Saiz

SAMU SAIZ has been ruled out of Saturday afternoon's Championship clash at home to Hull City with a calf injury, with Pablo Hernandez taking his place for the one change to Thomas Christiansen's Leeds United side.

In a blow for head coach Thomas Christiansen, the influential Spaniard failed to make the squad for the Whites with the Spaniard having suffered a calf strain in training.

Saiz dives into a tackle during Leeds' win at Queens Park Rangers earlier this month.

Hernandez came in for Saiz in the number 10 role while Kemar Roofe kept his place as the lone striker as Pierre-Michel Lasogga returned from a calf injury to feature among the substitutes.

Winger Stuart Dallas again missed out with an ankle injury while striker Caleb Ekuban will be absent until the end of next month out having fractured a bone in his foot.

Hull, who were looking for their first win under new manager Nigel Adkins, named an unchanged line-up.

Leeds United: Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, Phillips, Cibicki, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe. Subs: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, O'Kane, Anita, Lasogga, Grot.

Pablo Hernandez, who replaces Saiz against Hull this afternoon.

Hull City: McGregor, Tomori, Aina, Dawson, Mazuch, Hector, Larsson, Toral, Irvine, Grosicki, Dicko. Subs: Marshall, Clark, Clackstone, Henriksen, Stewart, Bowen, Diomande.

Referee: Stephen Martin.