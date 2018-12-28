Leeds United v Hull City: Key man, battle and what to expect from Tigers Elland Road visit

Leeds United return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon as the busy festive period continues - but what should you expect from Hull City?

Key Battle - Kemar Roofe v Tommy Elphick

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Roofe is well on the way to 20 goals for the season and Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers have seen to their cost what the striker can do with a fleeting number of chances. He’s in that groove where so much of what he touches seems to be flying in and Hull’s first priority tomorrow will be a massive defensive performance. Unfortunately for them, Leeds last failed to score on the last day of August.

Key Man - Jarrod Bowen

You have a sneaky feeling that someone somewhere will have a go at signing Bowen in the transfer window. He’s always been a talent but Hull City are relying on him up front this season and their current run of four wins from five games owes much to four goals and two assists from Bowen. That’s where the danger lies.

Last time at Elland Road:

Saturday, December 23, 2017

Leeds United 1 Hull City 0

Goals: Leeds - Hernandez 29.

Phil Hay’s Verdict:

Hull are a team in form and this is one weekend where underestimating the opposition would be easy to do. Nigel Adkins’ side sit in mid-table, nine points clear of the bottom three, and they are one of very few sides who have taken a point off Norwich City recently.

Nonetheless, Leeds are dealing effectively with fixtures like this and in United’s present vein of form you could only back a home win.

Match Odds:

Home win - 3/5

Draw - 10/3

Away win - 23/4