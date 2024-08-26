Both sides are unbeaten three games into the new Championship season although Hull sit on just three points following three draws at home to Bristol City and Millwall, either side of another draw at Plymouth Argyle. New Tigers boss Tim Walter also has several injuries to contend with and Leeds boss Daniel Farke no longer has a full clean bill of health. Farke’s men bagged their first win of the new Championship campaign at the third attempt with Friday night’s 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, putting Leeds on five points and up to sixth place. Victory against the 14th-placed Tigers could feasibly send Leeds third. Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road, here we run through the injuries from both sides including the return of a familiar face.
1. Harvey Cartwright (doubt)
Tigers keeper Cartwright was expected back next month after suffering a hand injury. Photo: Nigel French
2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala (doubt)
French keeper Lo-Tutala has been another Tigers keeper sidelined with injury of late. Croatian stopper Ivor Pandur is currently starting between the sticks, with Swiss player Anthony Racioppi as back up. . Photo: Ed Sykes
3. Patrick Bamford (doubt)
A small hamstring issue kept Bamford out of Friday night's derby at Sheffield Wednesday. The issue could possibly also see him sidelined for the visit of the Tigers. Photo: George Wood
4. Dogukan Sinik (doubt)
Turkish international winger Sinik endured more injury problems over the summer and Tigers boss Walter has declared the need to be patient with him although the 25-year-old recently got the all clear from an MRI scan ahead of a planned return to training. Photo: Barrington Coombs
5. Ryan Longman (out)
Tigers winger Longman, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, dislocated his shoulder in the pre-season friendly against at Reading at the start of the month. The 23-year-old has since had surgery on the issue and is now recovering. Longman is expected to be out for a significant amount of time. Photo: Harriet Lander
6. Cody Drameh (back)
Drameh left Leeds to join Hull this summer and the full-back returned from injury as a 71st-minute substitute in the weekend's goalless draw at home to Millwall. Drameh, Lewie Coyle and even potentially Liam Cooper could be three ex-Leeds men facing the Whites, Cooper expected to seal a switch to the Tigers this week. Photo: Naomi Baker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.