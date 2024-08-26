Both sides are unbeaten three games into the new Championship season although Hull sit on just three points following three draws at home to Bristol City and Millwall, either side of another draw at Plymouth Argyle. New Tigers boss Tim Walter also has several injuries to contend with and Leeds boss Daniel Farke no longer has a full clean bill of health. Farke’s men bagged their first win of the new Championship campaign at the third attempt with Friday night’s 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, putting Leeds on five points and up to sixth place. Victory against the 14th-placed Tigers could feasibly send Leeds third. Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road, here we run through the injuries from both sides including the return of a familiar face.