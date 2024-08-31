Leeds United v Hull City: Early team news and predicted Whites line-up, which new signings can play
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both sides are unbeaten three games into the new league season although Hull sit on just three points following draws at home to Bristol City and Millwall, either side of another draw at Plymouth Argyle. Leeds bagged their first win of the new Championship campaign at the third attempt with last Friday night’s 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, putting Daniel Farke’s Whites five points and up to sixth place. Victory against 14th-placed Hull today could feasibly send Leeds third.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and reaction as the Whites face the Tigers. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Whites line-up. The 3pm kick-off is not being televised.
Leeds team news
New Whites midfielder Ao Tanaka is available for selection having completed his move to Leeds before yesterday’s 12 noon cut-off point, unlike the day’s final summer signing Isaac Schmidt. Fellow new faces Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon are also in contention to feature but Patrick Bamford and Dan James have already been ruled out due to hamstring injuries.
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev; Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe, Joseph.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.