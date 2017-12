Leeds UNITED head into Christmas with the small matter of a Yorkshier derby to contend with, Nigel Adkins bringing his Hull City side to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

As ever, we bring you our (almost) indispensable guide to the big match with everything from the key battles on the pitch to what best to place your hard-earned cash on. Have a scroll down the page and share your own thoughts on the game via our comments section below.