Leeds United v Harrogate Town live: Team news from Elland Road for FA Cup clash as Whites go strong, injury return boost, TV details
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the third round contest followed by in-game updates and then post-match analysis and reaction. The 5.45pm kick-off is being broadcast live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.
Leeds United v Harrogate Town live
Leeds warm up
Leeds warm up
Warm ups underway
Every player in a snood. Attendance will be interesting this evening. Expecting it to be fairly full. Town sold their 4000 allocation for a club record away following.
3-0 Leeds
Is favourite in the correct score market at 13-2 but you could see it being more than that with that squad if Leeds score early. 4-0 is 17-2. 5-0 is 14s which looks a big price.
Team news in full
Team news in full
Gnonto as a 10?
Would be the obvious shout as Aaronson gets a break, Solomon can play there too though, probably Ramazani too
Town unchanged
Town unchanged
STRONG
Leeds team and bench v Harrogate Town: Darlow, Byram, Struijk, Ampadu, Schmidt, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Gnonto, Ramazani, Solomon, Joseph. Subs: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Rodon, Wober, Gruev, Tanaka, Aaronson, James.
Leeds subs
Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Rodon, Wober, Gruev, Tanaka, Aaronson, James.
Leeds team
Darlow, Byram, Struijk, Ampadu, Schmidt, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Gnonto, Ramazani, Solomon, Joseph.
Pascal braving the elements
Pascal braving the elements
Pascal and Ampadu
The only two Leeds players to come out to the pitch so far, don’t blame the others for staying in! Ampadu posing for a few photos with fans with shirts, Pascal also comes over to see a fan.
Leeds starters
Darlow, Guilavogui and Schmidt reportedly
Leeds arrivals
Firpo, Gruev and Struijk all here - and Wober who was a doubt
Ampadu is up for the cup
Ampadu is up for the cup
Arrivals
A handful of Harrogate Town players checking out the pitch, very very cold now here, heading towards minus figures.
The Leeds team
Really could be anything here but the suspicion would be that boss Daniel Farke still goes fairly strong. The likes of Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto even have not had many starts of late so they look obvious calls, same with Josuha Guilavogui. And Farke has already said that Karl Darlow will start in goal. James Debayo as programme cover star is interesting, makes you wonder if he will get a chance from the off. It would be a big call but Farke rates him highly so why not? Isaac Schmidt is another obvious one and Mateo Joseph pretty much picks himself upfront with Piroe and Bamford out. Gelhardt is another obvious one but that’s a hard call amid reports of a loan move for him. All in all, Leeds should be more than strong enough to win by a few goals here, especially with League Two visitors Harrogate Town having over half a team out. But this is the FA Cup and you never know. Although it feels like you do know this time. Leeds are crazy short in the betting, no bigger than 1-8 and as short as 1-12 with some firms, no bigger than 1-20 to go through. No replays now remember, but nobody wants extra time in this weather. Very cold at Elland Road, layers needed, but the pitch looks great. A huge occasion for nearby neighbours Harrogate Town in a first ever competitive meeting between the two sides and good luck to them, but not too much good luck. Team news at 4.45pm for this odd time of a 5.45pm kick-off.
A chance for Debayo? An obvious one
A chance for Debayo? An obvious one
Big freeze? What big freeze? Looking good
Big freeze? What big freeze? Looking good
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.