Really could be anything here but the suspicion would be that boss Daniel Farke still goes fairly strong. The likes of Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto even have not had many starts of late so they look obvious calls, same with Josuha Guilavogui. And Farke has already said that Karl Darlow will start in goal. James Debayo as programme cover star is interesting, makes you wonder if he will get a chance from the off. It would be a big call but Farke rates him highly so why not? Isaac Schmidt is another obvious one and Mateo Joseph pretty much picks himself upfront with Piroe and Bamford out. Gelhardt is another obvious one but that’s a hard call amid reports of a loan move for him. All in all, Leeds should be more than strong enough to win by a few goals here, especially with League Two visitors Harrogate Town having over half a team out. But this is the FA Cup and you never know. Although it feels like you do know this time. Leeds are crazy short in the betting, no bigger than 1-8 and as short as 1-12 with some firms, no bigger than 1-20 to go through. No replays now remember, but nobody wants extra time in this weather. Very cold at Elland Road, layers needed, but the pitch looks great. A huge occasion for nearby neighbours Harrogate Town in a first ever competitive meeting between the two sides and good luck to them, but not too much good luck. Team news at 4.45pm for this odd time of a 5.45pm kick-off.