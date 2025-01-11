Live

Leeds United v Harrogate Town live: Team news from Elland Road for FA Cup clash as Whites go strong, injury return boost, TV details

Published 11th Jan 2025, 14:15 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 16:56 GMT
Leeds United welcome nearby neighbours Harrogate Town to Elland Road tonight as the FA Cup presents a first ever competitive meeting between the two sides.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the third round contest followed by in-game updates and then post-match analysis and reaction. The 5.45pm kick-off is being broadcast live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

Leeds United v Harrogate Town live

17:16 GMT

Leeds warm up

Leeds warm up

17:11 GMT

Warm ups underway

Every player in a snood. Attendance will be interesting this evening. Expecting it to be fairly full. Town sold their 4000 allocation for a club record away following.

16:58 GMT

3-0 Leeds

Is favourite in the correct score market at 13-2 but you could see it being more than that with that squad if Leeds score early. 4-0 is 17-2. 5-0 is 14s which looks a big price.

16:52 GMT

Team news in full

Team news in full

16:52 GMT

Gnonto as a 10?

Would be the obvious shout as Aaronson gets a break, Solomon can play there too though, probably Ramazani too

16:51 GMT

Town unchanged

Town unchanged

16:48 GMT

STRONG

Leeds team and bench v Harrogate Town: Darlow, Byram, Struijk, Ampadu, Schmidt, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Gnonto, Ramazani, Solomon, Joseph. Subs: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Rodon, Wober, Gruev, Tanaka, Aaronson, James.

16:46 GMT

Leeds subs

Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Rodon, Wober, Gruev, Tanaka, Aaronson, James.

16:45 GMT

Leeds team

Darlow, Byram, Struijk, Ampadu, Schmidt, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Gnonto, Ramazani, Solomon, Joseph.

16:32 GMT

Pascal braving the elements

Pascal braving the elements

16:28 GMT

Pascal and Ampadu

The only two Leeds players to come out to the pitch so far, don’t blame the others for staying in! Ampadu posing for a few photos with fans with shirts, Pascal also comes over to see a fan.

16:24 GMT

Leeds starters

Darlow, Guilavogui and Schmidt reportedly

16:21 GMT

Leeds arrivals

Firpo, Gruev and Struijk all here - and Wober who was a doubt

16:20 GMT

Ampadu is up for the cup

Ampadu is up for the cup

16:19 GMT

Arrivals

A handful of Harrogate Town players checking out the pitch, very very cold now here, heading towards minus figures.

15:35 GMTUpdated 15:37 GMT

The Leeds team

Really could be anything here but the suspicion would be that boss Daniel Farke still goes fairly strong. The likes of Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto even have not had many starts of late so they look obvious calls, same with Josuha Guilavogui. And Farke has already said that Karl Darlow will start in goal. James Debayo as programme cover star is interesting, makes you wonder if he will get a chance from the off. It would be a big call but Farke rates him highly so why not? Isaac Schmidt is another obvious one and Mateo Joseph pretty much picks himself upfront with Piroe and Bamford out. Gelhardt is another obvious one but that’s a hard call amid reports of a loan move for him. All in all, Leeds should be more than strong enough to win by a few goals here, especially with League Two visitors Harrogate Town having over half a team out. But this is the FA Cup and you never know. Although it feels like you do know this time. Leeds are crazy short in the betting, no bigger than 1-8 and as short as 1-12 with some firms, no bigger than 1-20 to go through. No replays now remember, but nobody wants extra time in this weather. Very cold at Elland Road, layers needed, but the pitch looks great. A huge occasion for nearby neighbours Harrogate Town in a first ever competitive meeting between the two sides and good luck to them, but not too much good luck. Team news at 4.45pm for this odd time of a 5.45pm kick-off.

15:29 GMT

A chance for Debayo? An obvious one

A chance for Debayo? An obvious one

15:21 GMT

Big freeze? What big freeze? Looking good

Big freeze? What big freeze? Looking good

