Leeds United v Harrogate Town: Early team news for FA Cup clash, predicted Whites line up, TV details
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the third round contest followed by in-game updates and then post-match analysis and reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news for the 5.45pm kick-off which is being broadcast on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.
Leeds team news
Whites boss Daniel Farke has Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and even longer-term absentee Ilia Gruev back in the mix after all three players returned to training this week upon recovering from injuries. Patrick Bamford, though, is facing around four weeks out with a hamstring injury whilst fellow forward Joel Piroe has also been ruled out of tonight’s contest, the Dutchman struggling with a few muscle injuries. Max Wober is also a doubt due to ongoing knee problems.
Predicted Leeds line-up: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Guilavogui, Rothwell; Gnonto, Ramazani, Aaronson, Joseph.
