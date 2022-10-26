It was plain from the urgency in the shouts and waves from those in Elland Road's south eastern corner that something was seriously amiss, and the efforts were successful in drawing Taylor's gaze in their direction.

Many of the same fans were incensed, however, when the referee restarted the game after around a minute's pause as the crowd incident, the collapse of a female supporter, was dealt with. Taylor subsequently came in for some criticism on social media following Leeds' 3-2 defeat, but the referee was simply following Premier League protocols.

It was made clear to clubs before the campaign began that games were not to be stopped for medical emergencies in the stands unless 'absolutely necessary' but in any case, Taylor was not acting in ignorance of the situation. Premier League guidance urges match officials to consult with club safety officers via the fourth official before making any decision to suspend play.

The Elland Road safety procedure in such a situation is for the stewarding team to make contact with the control room via radio and they alert Premier League match manager John Simpson, who in turn relays messages to the fourth official.Once Taylor was assured by Simon Hooper that the match could continue and the situation was under control, he blew his whistle to restart and play carried on.

Concern for the care of supporters at Premier League matches has, at times in the past, prompted the involvement of club medical staff, but the Premier League's plan is to keep their attention firmly fixed on their players, where appropriate.

For all English top flight games there is a crowd safety medical team, which typically consists of crowd doctors, paramedics, nurses and first responders, who are tasked with the treatment of ill or injured supporters. They work directly with the Elland Road safety officer and are trained in pre-hospital care and life-threatening emergencies. The Premier League has told clubs that it is the responsibility of the crowd safety medical team to respond to any incidents in the stands, rather than the club medical staff, who are only expected to attend a crowd emergency if called upon by the safety officer.

In this particular incident the crowd doctor was dispatched to the scene immediately and the situation was quickly understood to be under control.

FOLLOWING PROTOCOL - Anthony Taylor was in contact with Leeds United's crowd safety team during a first half incident in the Cheese Wedge on Sunday, when Fulham were the visitors. Pic: Getty