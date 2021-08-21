England international midfielder was an unused substitute in last weekend's 5-1 defeat at Manchester United after having a shorter pre-season than the rest of the squad.

But Phillips now comes straight back into the side to replace Robin Koch who is missing altogether.

Summer signing Firpo also makes his full debut having come on at half-time at Old Trafford.

Rodrigo drops to the bench as Stuart Dallas moves from left back into the midfield along with Matuesz Klich.

There are also places on the bench for young stars Cody Drameh, Crysencio Summerville and Charlie Cresswell but Spanish international defender Diego Llorente remains injured.

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez has made two changes to his side as Yerry Mina and Alex Iwobi replace Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend who both drop to the bench.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean are both amongst the substitutes.

STARTING: Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Cresswell, Forshaw, Shackleton, Summerville, Costa, Roberts, Rodrigo.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Gray, Richarlison, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Townsend, Gbamin, Davies, Kean, Branthwaite.

