Leeds welcome Frank Lampard back to Elland Road for the first time since Derby County’s play-off semi-final win four years ago, as he arrives with his Everton side in the bottom three.

This season’s Premier League campaign remains in its infancy, however Leeds have started brightly picking up seven points from four games.

The Whites are looking healthier as Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper face late tests, while Luis Sinisterra is building his 90-minute fitness slowly but surely.

Leeds host Everton at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)

Head coach Jesse Marsch has plenty of options to pick from, particularly in midfield, meanwhile Everton are without a number of key players including England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.