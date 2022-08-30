News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Everton LIVE: Team news confirmed as Bamford returns at Elland Road

Leeds United host Frank Lampard’s Everton at Elland Road this evening as the Whites look to reach ten points from five matches

By Joe Donnohue
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:06 pm

Leeds welcome Frank Lampard back to Elland Road for the first time since Derby County’s play-off semi-final win four years ago, as he arrives with his Everton side in the bottom three.

This season’s Premier League campaign remains in its infancy, however Leeds have started brightly picking up seven points from four games.

The Whites are looking healthier as Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper face late tests, while Luis Sinisterra is building his 90-minute fitness slowly but surely.

Leeds host Everton at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)

Head coach Jesse Marsch has plenty of options to pick from, particularly in midfield, meanwhile Everton are without a number of key players including England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis throughout the evening here.

Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:36

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:36

Welcome back

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:22

Angus quotes

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:21

On the box

Victor Orta speaking to former striker Jan Aage Fjortoft and Eirik Bakke pitchside for Norwegian TV station Viaplay currently. Will be interesting to hear what he has to say with a few days until the window closes, particularly after Angus Kinnear’s programme notes.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:17

Maupay absence

According to the Liverpool Echo, new signing Neal Maupay had to have been registered by noon the previous working day in order to be available for tonight’s game.

Due to the fact yesterday was a bank holiday, he needed to have been registered last Friday. Oops.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:09

Here he is

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:02

Everton team news

Everton XI: Pickford (c), Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Davies, McNeil, Gordon, Gray

Subs: Begovic (GK), Keane, Allan, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:00

Leeds team news

#LUFC XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison; Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Drameh, Bamford, Klich, Forshaw, Summerville

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 18:45

Team news shortly

15 minutes until we get our hands on the teamsheets, hot off the press...

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 18:31

Arrivals

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 18:30

Teams arriving

A first glimpse of who’ll be involved this evening. Players out to inspect the pitch. Updates on who’s here shortly.

