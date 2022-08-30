Leeds United v Everton LIVE: Team news confirmed as Bamford returns at Elland Road
Leeds United host Frank Lampard’s Everton at Elland Road this evening as the Whites look to reach ten points from five matches
Leeds welcome Frank Lampard back to Elland Road for the first time since Derby County’s play-off semi-final win four years ago, as he arrives with his Everton side in the bottom three.
This season’s Premier League campaign remains in its infancy, however Leeds have started brightly picking up seven points from four games.
The Whites are looking healthier as Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper face late tests, while Luis Sinisterra is building his 90-minute fitness slowly but surely.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Everton with change made after setback and Patrick Bamford decision
-
2
Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after major change and Everton forecast
-
3
Free-scoring Sonny Perkins sets high target after first Leeds United setback
-
4
'I can't imagine how hard it must have been' - the family motive behind Leeds winger Jack Harrison's Qatar 2022 dream
-
5
Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree in Leeds United v Everton score prediction
Head coach Jesse Marsch has plenty of options to pick from, particularly in midfield, meanwhile Everton are without a number of key players including England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis throughout the evening here.
Leeds United v Everton LIVE: Team news confirmed as Bamford returns at Elland Road
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:36
Welcome back
Angus quotes
On the box
Victor Orta speaking to former striker Jan Aage Fjortoft and Eirik Bakke pitchside for Norwegian TV station Viaplay currently. Will be interesting to hear what he has to say with a few days until the window closes, particularly after Angus Kinnear’s programme notes.
Maupay absence
According to the Liverpool Echo, new signing Neal Maupay had to have been registered by noon the previous working day in order to be available for tonight’s game.
Due to the fact yesterday was a bank holiday, he needed to have been registered last Friday. Oops.
Here he is
Everton team news
Everton XI: Pickford (c), Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Davies, McNeil, Gordon, Gray
Subs: Begovic (GK), Keane, Allan, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch
Leeds team news
#LUFC XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison; Rodrigo
Subs: Klaesson, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Drameh, Bamford, Klich, Forshaw, Summerville
Team news shortly
15 minutes until we get our hands on the teamsheets, hot off the press...
Arrivals
Teams arriving
A first glimpse of who’ll be involved this evening. Players out to inspect the pitch. Updates on who’s here shortly.