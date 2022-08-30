Leeds United v Everton live: Early team news, build-up and match updates from Elland Road
Leeds United host Frank Lampard’s Everton at Elland Road this evening as the Whites look to reach ten points from five matches
Leeds welcome Frank Lampard back to Elland Road for the first time since Derby County’s play-off semi-final win four years ago, as he arrives with his Everton side in the bottom three.
This season’s Premier League campaign remains in its infancy, however Leeds have started brightly picking up seven points from four games.
The Whites are looking healthier as Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper face late tests, while Luis Sinisterra is building his 90-minute fitness slowly but surely.
Head coach Jesse Marsch has plenty of options to pick from, particularly in midfield, meanwhile Everton are without a number of key players including England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis throughout the evening here.