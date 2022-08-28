Leeds United v Everton: Is it on TV? Channel, kick-off time, injury news and live stream details

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though the Whites’ unbeaten start to their 2022/2023 Premier League campaign came to an end at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Jesse Marsch’s men still have an impressive record to upkeep when they host Everton.

United have claimed wins in both of their opening home league games, as well as emerging victorious from their Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley in LS11 last Wednesday – can Leeds achieve a fourth successive home win against the struggling Toffees midweek?

When is Leeds United v Everton?

Leeds United will kick off against Everton at 8pm on Tuesday 30 August.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds United v Everton will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Fleetwood Town and Everton at Highbury Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Fans can also catch Southampton v Chelsea (BT Sport 2), Crystal Palace v Brentford (BT Sport 3), and Fulham v Brighton (BT Sport 4) on Tuesday night.

The YEP will be at Elland Road, bringing you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

How are Everton doing?

So far this season, the Goodison Park faithful have not seen the comeback they craved after Everton only narrowly avoided relegation at the end of last season as Frank Lampard’s side are in 17th place and yet to win a Premier League game.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Andros Townsend of Everton in action with Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 21, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Last week, the Blues narrowly beat League One side Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup before giving up a one-goal lead to draw away at Brentford.

Injury news

Whites veteran Stuart Dallas and academy ‘keeper Dani van den Heuvel are both still a long way off returning from injury as they continue recovering from surgery and a car crash respectively.

Marsch is expecting to have Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo back in training this week, while captain Liam Cooper has a fresh calf niggle after coming through 45 minutes of the Whites’ Carabao Cup tie midweek.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Ben Mee of Brentford battles for possession with Anthony Gordon of Everton during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Everton FC at Brentford Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)