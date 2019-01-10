Leeds United v Derby County: The lowdown on the Rams injuries, form, formation and key stats

Leeds United return to Championship action on Friday evening with the visit of Derby County to Elland Road - but what do you need to know about the Rams?

What injury worries do Derby County have?

Derby County travel to Elland Road having lost just once in five Championship games.

Derby County have one fresh major injury concern as forward Harry Wilson remains doubtful for the trip to Elland Road.

The Liverpool loanee has been a major player for the Rams this season contributing nine goals (top goalscorer) and one assist in the Championship so far.

Wilson missed Derby's FA Cup clash with Southampton last week with a hip injury and is now facing a race against time to be fit for the clash with Leeds on Friday night.

Defender Scott Malone has provided Frank Lampard with a timely boost with his return to contention this week while Martin Olsson, Craig Forsyth and Curtis Davis all remain sidelined.

Striker Mason Bennett has also returned to training for the first time since November but the game will come to soon for the 22-year-old.

What is Derby County's recent form?

Last five Championship results: DDLWD

Derby County remain in the final Championship play-off spot (sixth) as they head to LS11 on Friday evening.

The Rams have won just once in their last five league fixtures over the busy festive period but by the same token have only lost once in that same time frame.

Four draws in that run mixed with an away defeat to Sheffield United and a dramatic 4-3 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road have seen Lampard's men make the trip to Elland Road searching for a positive result.

Derby also held Premier League side Southampton to a 2-2 draw last weekend in the FA Cup.

What has Derby County boss Frank Lampard said?

Lampard on Leeds United clash: "I’m looking forward to it. It’s a tough match. They played very well and beat us at Pride Park. But I feel we’ve improved a lot since then.

"They have done very well and the league table doesn’t lie. It’s a big test for us but we need to believe in ourselves. If we can claw back some points on the likes of Leeds, then great.”

What formation do Derby County play?

Preferred formation: 4-3-3

Frank Lampard has opted to play 4-3-3 during 18 Championship fixtures this season, while the 40-year-old has also selected a 4-2-3-1 on eight occasions.

The Rams are expected to once again go with their preferred formation on Friday evening with a lone striker aided by the two wide men.

Bielsa has deployed the 4-1-4-1 formation in recent weeks and will more than likely opt for the same again with Leeds facing an injury crisis themselves.

Here are Derby County's key stats this season...

Games played: 26

Goals scored: 38

Goals conceded: 32

Yellow cards: 52

Red cards: 1

Shots per game (avg): 14.3

Possession (avg): 54.9

Top goalscorer: Harry Wilson (9)

Top assists: Craig Forsyth (4)

Away form - P13 W6 D2 L5

Things to look out for...

Leeds United are looking to complete a league double over Derby County for the first time since 2001/02

Harry Wilson has scored eight goals in his last 13 Championship appearances for Derby

Derby have not won consecutive away league matches since January 2018

Derby have won five of their last nine league matches at Elland Road against Leeds