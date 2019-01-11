Leeds United v Derby County: Rams handed Wilson blow as Clarke, Hernandez and Cooper start for Whites

Have your say

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke has been handed his first Championship start as Pablo Hernandez and Liam Cooper have been named in the starting line-up against Derby County.

The Spanish playmaker was doubtful for the clash with a thigh issue but has been deemed fit enough for the Friday night clash under the lights.

Derby County themselves have been dealt a major blow as forward Harry Wilson misses the game with a hip injury.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell retains his spot in goal with club captain Liam Cooper returning to action at the heart of defence following knee surgery in early December.

Gjanni Alioski will start the evening at left-back in place of the injured Barry Douglas with Pontus Jansson and Luke Ayling completing the back four.

Adam Forshaw is expected to sit in front of the defence as a deep lying midfielder with Hernandez and Mateusz Klich the advanced midfielders.

Jack Harrison and full debutant Clarke will provide Marcelo Bielsa's side with width as Kemar Roofe once again leads the line.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Alioski, Cooper (c), Jansson, Forshaw, Klich, Clarke, Harrison, Hernandez, Roofe Subs: Huffer, Davis, Halme, Shackleton, Gotts, Stevens, Roberts.

Derby County: Carson, Wisdom, Bryson, Tomori, Keogh, Mount, Lawrence, Marriott, Evans, Holmes, Lowe. Subs: Roos, Waghorn, Jozefzoon, Nugent, Bogle, Huddlestone, Malone.