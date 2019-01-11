Leeds United v Derby County: LIVE BLOG - Marcelo Bielsa admits to spying; Pablo Hernandez and Jack Clarke both start; Harry Wilson missing for Rams Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Frank Lampard's Rams at Elland Road. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United v Derby County: Rams handed Wilson blow as Clarke, Hernandez and Cooper start for Whites