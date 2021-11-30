Leeds United v Crystal Palace team news - Tyler Roberts starts as Marcelo Bielsa makes three changes

Roberts was brought on for Jack Harrison during the second half of Saturday evening's goalless draw at Brighton and played the final 27 minutes plus stoppage time in the no 9 role as Dan James shifted out wide.

But Roberts now starts and comes into the XI along with Mateusz Klich and Pascal Struijk as record signing Rodrigo, Harrison and Junior Firpo all drop to the bench.

Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are not involved after taking the latest steps in their returns from injuries with outings for United's under-23s at Manchester City last night.

Bamford played the full duration of the contest in which Ayling played the first half.

Joe Gelhardt was an unused substitute and is again on the bench against Palace.

Robin Koch is still absent but the German international is working his way towards a return from surgery in the USA to repair small damage to his pubis area.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has also made three changes to his side as Jeffrey Schlupp, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew all start.

STARTING: Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The Eagles XI also features Conor Gallagher who Leeds tried to sign on loan from Chelsea in the summer.

Leeds United: Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, James, Roberts. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Cresswell, Jenkins, Harrison, Shackleton, Summerville, Rodrigo, Gelhardt.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Ward, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha. Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Riedewald.

Referee: Kevin Friend.

