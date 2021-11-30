Leeds United v Crystal Palace - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reveals team news ahead of Elland Road clash
Leeds United host Crystal Palace at Elland Road in the Premier League on Tuesday night as Marcelo Bielsa's men look to get back to winning ways.
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 19:25
- Leeds host Crystal Palace at Elland Road
- Whites searching for third win of the season
- Bielsa’s men sit 17th, three points above the drop zone
- Palace are 11th in the top flight
- Kick-off in LS11 is at 8.15pm
Three changes from Bielsa
A big night for Tyler Roberts, who leads the line for Leeds United tonight.
Marcelo Bielsa has made three changes to his side - Klich, Roberts and Struijk come in for Rodrigo, Harrison and Firpo.
Three points are required under the Elland Road lights.
CRYSTAL PALACE TEAM NEWS
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
Team news incoming
We’re expecting team news at 7.15pm... we’ll have it right here.
Writing in the matchday programme, Cooper said: “Last weekend at Brighton we know we didn’t reach the levels we’re capable of in the first half and we rectified that in the second half.
“We went there wanting to get all three points and, ultimately, if we couldn’t do that, the next best thing is a draw.
“I hope at the end of the season, we will look back and reflect on it as a decent point on the road.
“We know how important our home games are going to be this season, we want to win as many of those possible and hopefully we can do that under the floodlights tonight.”
Klich is the first out onto the pitch this evening at Elland Road.
He’s followed by Illan Meslier, Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillios. Dan James and a few others appear a little later.