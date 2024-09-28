Leeds United v Coventry City live: Updates from Elland Road, double Whites boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United face Coventry City at Elland Road today in the first of three tough Championship assignments within the space of seven days for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

This afternoon’s visit of the Sky Blues will be followed by quickfire back-to-back away games via Tuesday night’s trip to Norwich City and Friday night’s clash against early high-flyers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats, under new boss Regis Le Bris, are four points ahead of sixth-placed Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion spot and one point behind early leaders West Brom.

Leeds moved themselves into the Championship’s final play-off position with last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at the division’s bottom side Cardiff City and now face a Coventry team who have picked up just five points from their first six games but with expectation still high that they will become involved in the promotion mix under boss Mark Robins.

