Leeds United v Coventry City live: Updates from Elland Road, double Whites boost
This afternoon’s visit of the Sky Blues will be followed by quickfire back-to-back away games via Tuesday night’s trip to Norwich City and Friday night’s clash against early high-flyers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats, under new boss Regis Le Bris, are four points ahead of sixth-placed Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion spot and one point behind early leaders West Brom.
Leeds moved themselves into the Championship’s final play-off position with last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at the division’s bottom side Cardiff City and now face a Coventry team who have picked up just five points from their first six games but with expectation still high that they will become involved in the promotion mix under boss Mark Robins.
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by line-ups, in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction.
CHANCE LEEDS
34: Ampadu wins the ball and Joseph fires a low cross through the area, no one on the end of it
Still all Leeds
34: The odd foray forward from Coventry but not much really, need a second goal now, value for one
Chance, lovely from Joseph
30: Very neat play, turns, runs at goal, goes by four men who don’t challenge but shot tipped over the bar by that man Wilson, clearance from the corner then hits ref Ward who stops play and gives the ball to Coventry? That didn’t go down well.
Mason-Clark
29: Looks the biggest danger for Coventry, gets a bit of space down the left but low cross is cleared
CHANCE Ramazani
27: Fine rising effort from the edge of the box, tipped over by Wilson who is being kept very busy, corner cleared
Leeds still dominating possession
26: The pattern has not really changed and very little from Coventry so far, Ramazani almost wriggles free in the area, now back on the left
Play back underway
22: Cheers as a heavy touch Rudoni sees Coventry lose the ball for a Leeds throw
Crazy scenes almost 2-0
19: Ramazani played in by Aaronson, keeper Wilson just gets there first but then spills the ball, Joseph shot cleared, keeper miles off his line so Gruev has a go but Wilson scrambles back to tip it away, Coventry then survive a corner. Before that, at the other end, Coventry got into the Leeds box and Mason-Clark went down and wanted a penalty but it looked very soft
Beautiful finish
17: Simple but oh so effective, Rodon to Aaronson who plays in Firpo down the left, Firpo plays the ball square to Gnonto who arrives on the edge of the box and strokes home a lovely first time finish into the top right/roof of the net. Farke applauds, as do the fans. Lovely, from the first real chance
GOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!!
SCREAMER FROM GNONTO!
Swapping wings
15: Ramazani now back on the right, him and Gnonto keep on swapping
Cleared
14: Near post corner from Gruev headed clear but Leeds still have the ball
Another Leeds corner
13: As a Bogle cutback is cleared
Too much
12: On the free kick from Aaronson, flies through the box, Ramazani cross back in also cleared. Atmosphere feels a bit still, a few groans as Coventry clear again. All the ball but no inroads yet
Crossed wires
10: As Struijk and Rodon go for the same ball as the corner is cleared, Ampadu sweeps up the danger as Coventry look to break. Gnonto causing a few problems now down the right, wins a free kick in the corner
Corner cleared
10: The wait for a goal from one continues
Bit better from Leeds
9: Ball down the left for Ramazani who wins a corner
Aaronson
7: Seeing lots of the ball but Leeds struggling to get through at the moment, Coventry set up well, as expected under Mark Robins
