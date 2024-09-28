Leeds United v Coventry City live: Early team news and predicted Whites line-up, full debut expected
This afternoon’s visit of the Sky Blues will be followed by quickfire back-to-back away games via Tuesday night’s trip to Norwich City and Friday night’s clash against early high-flyers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats, under new boss Regis Le Bris, are four points ahead of sixth-placed Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion spot and one point behind early leaders West Brom.
Leeds moved themselves into the Championship’s final play-off position with last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at the division’s bottom side Cardiff City and now face a Coventry team who have picked up just five points from their first six games but with expectation still high that they will become involved in the promotion mix under boss Mark Robins.
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by line-ups, in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites XI to face the Sky Blues. The 3pm kick-off is not being televised.
Leeds team news
Manor Solomon, Max Wober and Dan James have all been ruled out for Leeds for whom there are varying degrees of doubt about Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Pascal Struijk.
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; Gnonto, Ramazani, Aaronson, Joseph.
Leeds United v Coventry City live
A very big week then
Coventry at home followed by a midweek trip to Norwich and then a Friday night clash at highflying Sunderland is a very hard week in the Championship, especially considering Sunderland’s start and with Norwich possibly about to turn a corner - and the travel. That, you would feel, makes it even more important that Daniel Farke’s side take the full three-point haul today but there is likely to be much more to Coventry than their early lowly league placing suggests. The Sky Blues have some very good players and a very good manager in Mark Robins who steered his side to four points against the Whites last season - starting with a 1-1 draw here in December. You might say it’s payback time. All eyes on the team sheet at 2pm. Struijk and Firpo have both posted matchday graphics on their Instas which usually means a player is involved. You’d have to think both will start if they are even close to fully fit so maybe Tanaka’s full debut will have to wait for another day. Time will tell. Leeds are odds-on, again, at 4-7, and remain clear favourites to win the league at 13-8. Time to get motoring then.
Blue sky for the visit of the Sky Blues. Good afternoon from Elland Road
3pm kick-off
At Elland Road as the Whites face the Sky Blues.
