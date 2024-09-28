Leeds United v Coventry City live: Early team news and predicted Whites line-up, full debut expected

Coventry at home followed by a midweek trip to Norwich and then a Friday night clash at highflying Sunderland is a very hard week in the Championship, especially considering Sunderland’s start and with Norwich possibly about to turn a corner - and the travel. That, you would feel, makes it even more important that Daniel Farke’s side take the full three-point haul today but there is likely to be much more to Coventry than their early lowly league placing suggests. The Sky Blues have some very good players and a very good manager in Mark Robins who steered his side to four points against the Whites last season - starting with a 1-1 draw here in December. You might say it’s payback time. All eyes on the team sheet at 2pm. Struijk and Firpo have both posted matchday graphics on their Instas which usually means a player is involved. You’d have to think both will start if they are even close to fully fit so maybe Tanaka’s full debut will have to wait for another day. Time will tell. Leeds are odds-on, again, at 4-7, and remain clear favourites to win the league at 13-8. Time to get motoring then.