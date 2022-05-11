Leeds United v Chelsea: Early team news, predicted line-up and TV details

Jesse Marsch's Whites are approaching their third-last game of the Premier League season in the bottom three following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on a day when relegation rivals Everton won at Leicester City by the same score.

Leeds are third-bottom and level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley, both sides having three games left but the Clarets have a far superior goal difference.

United are one point behind the fifth-bottom Toffees who have an extra game remaining and Frank Lampard's side are away at already-relegated Watford tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off tonight.

CRUCIAL CLASH: As Leeds United and Chelsea lock horns at Elland Road, above, tonight. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Burnley, though, do not play until Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur meaning even a point against Thomas Tuchel's Blues this evening would haul the Whites out of the bottom three.

Chelsea sit third in the table but the Blues are yet to seal a top-four finish to guarantee Champions League football for next term and the Stamford Bridge outfit face Liverpool on Saturday early evening in the FA Cup final.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis upon landing at Elland Road but in the meantime here is the early team news and predicted Whites line-up.

The game is being screened live on Sky Sports.

Leeds United team news

Leeds once again hope to have Liam Cooper available to face Chelsea after exercising caution with the defender at Arsenal.

Cooper has missed the last two games having initially felt a 'weird sensation' in his knee during the warm-up before the Manchester City defeat at Elland Road.

Leeds hoped to have their captain available for Arsenal but the 'fat pad' issue kept him out once again.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has not been able to confirm definitively if Cooper will play against Chelsea but he's once again hoping for good news.

Marsch is without Luke Ayling who was sent off in the first half at the Emirates and is now serving a three-game ban meaning his season is over.

Adam Forshaw [fractured kneecap], Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture], Tyler Roberts [hamstring surgery] and Crysencio Summerville [ankle] are all out for the season.

Patrick Bamford is continuing his recovery from a ruptured plantar fascia but will not be ready to face the Blues.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Shackleton, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo; Phillips, Koch; Raphinha, Harrison; James, Gelhardt.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have been fighting to get star duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante fit to face the Whites.

World Cup winning midfielder Kante was taken off in the 82nd minute of the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United at the end of last month and the France international star has failed to make the last two matchday squads for the Premier League clashes against Everton and Wolves.

European Championships winning midfielder Jorginho was replaced during the half-time break of the 1-0 defeat at Everton at the start of the month and the Italian midfielder failed to make the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Wolves.

Andreas Christensen was another player withdrawn at half-time in April's 4-2 loss at home to Arsenal and the Danish international centre-back missed Chelsea's next three games but the 26-year-old returned to the bench as an unused substitute in Saturday's draw against Wolves.

England international left back Ben Chilwell is out for the season having ruptured his cruciate ligament in November's Champions League clash against Juventus whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi has not featured since picking up an injury in the 3-2 victory at FA Cup fifth round hosts Luton Town at the start of March.

Asked about his team news at his pre-match press conference, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said: "We are fighting for Jorgi and N'Golo. It will be close and I don't know if we will make it."