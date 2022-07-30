Leeds United v Cagliari live - updates and analysis from Elland Road, new faces on bench

Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments on a bumper evening from both the England Lionesses bid for European glory and then United’s final pre-season friendly.
We will bring you build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from LS11.
Leeds United 0 Cagliari 0 LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:55
- 6.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Cagliari relegated to Serie B last season
- Leeds United’s final friendly
Leeds on top
10: Nothing from Cagliari yet who are penned back in their own half.
Nice from Leeds
4: Good move down the right, Aaronson and Kristensen linking up. keeper Radunovic races out to smother at Kristensen’s feet
CHANCE LEEDS
3: Awful clearance the Cagliari keeper, Harrison gifted the ball on the edge of the box, tees up Bamford whose low shot is saved. Good chance
Pascal at left back
2: As expected. Roca and Adams the double pivot. Kristensen hugging the touhcline from right back. Aaronson on the right, Rodrigo at 10, Harrison on the left. Captain Bamford upfront
UNDERWAY
1: Very noisy, doesn’t feel like a friendly
Players out at Elland Road
All three stands that are open are more or less full. South Stand closed.
All set
Cagliari raring to go, Pavoletti has been at the end of the tunnel for a few minutes
England now 1-1
Heading for extra time, nightmare
Warm ups done
Leeds team being read out, huge cheer for Bamford, England Lionesses en route to glory, 1-0 up with 12 minutes left