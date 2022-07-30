Leeds United v Cagliari live - updates and analysis from Elland Road, new faces on bench

Leeds United take in their final pre-season friendly this evening as recently-relegated Serie B side Cagliari visit Elland Road for a 6.45pm kick-off.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 6:41 pm

Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments on a bumper evening from both the England Lionesses bid for European glory and then United’s final pre-season friendly.

We will bring you build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from LS11.

FINAL FRIENDLY: As Leeds United take on Cagliari at Elland Road, above.

Leeds United 0 Cagliari 0 LIVE

Last updated: Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:55

  • 6.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Cagliari relegated to Serie B last season
  • Leeds United’s final friendly
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:55

Leeds on top

10: Nothing from Cagliari yet who are penned back in their own half.

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:50

Nice from Leeds

4: Good move down the right, Aaronson and Kristensen linking up. keeper Radunovic races out to smother at Kristensen’s feet

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:48

CHANCE LEEDS

3: Awful clearance the Cagliari keeper, Harrison gifted the ball on the edge of the box, tees up Bamford whose low shot is saved. Good chance

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:47

Pascal at left back

2: As expected. Roca and Adams the double pivot. Kristensen hugging the touhcline from right back. Aaronson on the right, Rodrigo at 10, Harrison on the left. Captain Bamford upfront

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:45

UNDERWAY

1: Very noisy, doesn’t feel like a friendly

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:43

Players out at Elland Road

All three stands that are open are more or less full. South Stand closed.

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:42

All set

Cagliari raring to go, Pavoletti has been at the end of the tunnel for a few minutes

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:37

England now 1-1

Heading for extra time, nightmare

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:34

Warm ups done

Leeds team being read out, huge cheer for Bamford, England Lionesses en route to glory, 1-0 up with 12 minutes left

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 18:22

Cagliari team

