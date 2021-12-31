Leeds United v Burnley - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE, injuries and coronavirus latest as Whites return to action
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media on New Year's Eve morning ahead of Leeds United's return to Premier League action on Sunday against Burnley at Elland Road.
Leeds have not played since the 4-1 defeat at home to Arsenal on Saturday, December 18, after which the Whites saw their festive fixtures against Liverpool and Aston Villa postponed.
A small outbreak of coronavirus within the Whites squad led to both Boxing Day's clash at Liverpool and the Tuesday night hosting of Aston Villa being postponed.
The coronavirus cases together with injuries meant United did not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements.
But the Whites players that tested positive for Covid will be in line to return against the Clarets in Sunday's 2pm kick-off at Elland Road.
Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 9am this morning and you can follow everything that is said by the Whites boss at our live blog below.
