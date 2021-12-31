FOURTH MEETING: Between Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, and Burnley boss Sean Dyche, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Leeds have not played since the 4-1 defeat at home to Arsenal on Saturday, December 18, after which the Whites saw their festive fixtures against Liverpool and Aston Villa postponed.

A small outbreak of coronavirus within the Whites squad led to both Boxing Day's clash at Liverpool and the Tuesday night hosting of Aston Villa being postponed.

The coronavirus cases together with injuries meant United did not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Whites players that tested positive for Covid will be in line to return against the Clarets in Sunday's 2pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 9am this morning and you can follow everything that is said by the Whites boss at our live blog below.