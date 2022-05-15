Leeds United v Brighton: Early team news and predicted line up, coverage details

Leeds will be relegated bar a goal difference miracle if Jesse Marsch's side fail to pick up at least a point from either today's 2pm kick-off against the Seagulls or next Sunday's season finale at Brentford.

But United's destiny is already out of their own hands as third-bottom Leeds are level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley but having played a game more and with a far worse goal difference.

Fifth-bottom Everton are now two points ahead of Leeds and with an additional game left, plus a far better goal difference.

HOME FINALE: As Leeds United take on Brighton in an enormous fixture at Elland Road, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Fifteenth-placed Southampton are the only other team who could mathematically go down to join Watford and Norwich City who have already been consigned to the drop.

However, the Saints would need a miracle set of results considering that they are six points ahead of Leeds and also have a far better goal difference.

Burnley, Leeds and Everton are all in action today and our live blog below will keep you up to date with everything on a potentially decisive day including.

Our blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis from Elland Road as the Whites take on the Seagulls.

In the meantime, the early team news and predicted Whites line-up is below.

The game is not being broadcast live on TV.

Burnley are the first team of the relegation-battling trio in action today when they visit top-four chasing Tottenham Hotspur in a 12 noon kick-off.

Everton are at home to Brentford at 4.30pm.

Leeds United team news

Both Jack Harrison and Raphinha are expected to be available to face the Seagulls despite coming off injured earlier in the week.

Raphinha sat down on the Elland Road pitch late on against Chelsea and appeared to be stretching out his right leg.

Harrison took a knock from Reece James early on and failed to run it off, Junior Firpo replacing him on 37 minutes.

Patrick Bamford has been fighting to get fit as he recovers from a ruptured plantar fascia and boss Jesse Marsch said it was a waiting game to see whether the Whites no 9 could be involved against the Seagulls.

Leeds are without the suspended Luke Ayling and Daniel James for their final two games, along with Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture], Adam Forshaw [fractured kneecap], Tyler Roberts [torn hamstring] and Crysencio Summerville [ankle].

Predicted XI: Meslier, Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Klich; Raphinha, Harrison; Rodrigo, Gelhardt.

Brighton team news

Brighton will be without three members of their first team squad at Elland Road.

Graham Potter's side have recently been without Zambia international midfielder Enock Mwepu, young Ecuador winger Jeremy Sarmiento and Poland midfielder Jakub Moder who will all miss the trip to West Yorkshire.

Sarmiento has a hamstring injury whilst Moder suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last month's goalless draw at home to Norwich City.

Mwepu has trained with the group as he works his way back from a groin problem but boss Potter has revealed that he will not feature against the Whites.

Ninth-placed Brighton have lost just one of their last seven games and that defeat came at Manchester City.