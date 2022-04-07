Leeds United v Brighouse Town LIVE: Whites battle it out for the Women's County Cup
Leeds United Women play Brighouse Town in the County Cup Final at the West Riding FA Headquarters in Woodlesford this evening.
Leeds United will play their first final in six years as they battle Brighouse Town for the County Cup on Thursday evening.
The Whites fell on the wrong side of a 6-0 result in their last County Cup final against Bradford City in April 2016.
This season, having thoroughly beaten Bradford Park Avenue and Harrogate Town, United came up against City in the semi-finals and knocked the Bantams out of the competition.
On Thursday, Leeds face sterner opposition in the form of Brighouse Town, who are competing their first season in the Northern Premier Division, the tier above the Whites, having successfully applied for upward movement last year after the pandemic prevented large parts of the women's pyramid from completing their seasons on the pitch.
With United's chance to claim the Division One North title having slipped away, this evening's final presents a great chance for Dan O'Hearne's side to get their hands on some silverware.
Our live blog will bring you updates live from the West Riding FA headquarters.
Leeds United Women v Brighouse Town LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 07 April, 2022, 20:21
- 7.30pm kick off at the West Riding FA Headquarters in Woodlesford
- the winner lifts the County Cup
HALF TIME
Leeds 0 - 1 Brighouse Town
SHOT Leeds
40 - Sarah Danby takes a punt from range. Handy catches her shot.
Brighouse free kick
37 - It’s in a promising position, level with the edge of the area. Embley strikes it low and hard, Drew Greene makes a front post run but can’t get a toe on it. Wattam secures the ball.
Leeds take their first and second corners of the game
34 - Danby’s delivery is lethal, the first is going straight into the net if Handy doesn’t punch clear and the Town ‘keeper fumbles the second, but Leeds can’t take advantage.
SHOT Brighouse
33 - Sowerby twists and turns pursued by three Whites defenders in the Leeds box, escapes and lays it off for Whitham but Wattam saves her shot. Busy night for the United keeper.
32 - Drew Greene’s deflected shot bounces awkwardly by Wattam does well to bring the ball under control.
And breathe....
Chance for Leeds to regroup as a Brighouse player is down receiving medical treatment. Assistant coach Mick Wood dishes out some instructions to skipper Catherine Hamill on the touchline.
That has been coming.
Thee have been chances aplenty for Brighouse, while there’s not much happening at the other end for the Whites so far.
GOAL Brighouse
20 - Darcie Greene collects the ball on the left wing and shoots from range, Wattam spills the ball and it’s an easy tap in for Lucy Sowerby.