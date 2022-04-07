Leeds United v Brighouse Town LIVE: Whites battle it out for the Women's County Cup

Leeds United will play their first final in six years as they battle Brighouse Town for the County Cup on Thursday evening.

The Whites fell on the wrong side of a 6-0 result in their last County Cup final against Bradford City in April 2016.

This season, having thoroughly beaten Bradford Park Avenue and Harrogate Town, United came up against City in the semi-finals and knocked the Bantams out of the competition.

Leeds United Women and Bradford City head out onto the pitch at Valley Parade for a Division One North fixture. Pic: LUFC.

On Thursday, Leeds face sterner opposition in the form of Brighouse Town, who are competing their first season in the Northern Premier Division, the tier above the Whites, having successfully applied for upward movement last year after the pandemic prevented large parts of the women's pyramid from completing their seasons on the pitch.

With United's chance to claim the Division One North title having slipped away, this evening's final presents a great chance for Dan O'Hearne's side to get their hands on some silverware.