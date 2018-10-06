Leeds United v Brentford team news: Stuart Dallas starts at left-back as Leeds seek win number 7

Stuart Dallas was handed a first league start of the season against his old club as Marcelo Bielsa made one change to Leeds United’s line-up for today’s clash with Brentford.

Bielsa opted for Dallas over Tom Pearce on the left side of defence after losing Barry Douglas to a hamstring strain during Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Hull City.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, who starts at left-back against Brentford today.

Pearce, United’s academy product, made a handful of appearances at left-back last season but Bielsa went for the experience of ex-Brentford winger Dallas with his side chasing a seventh league win in a lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road.

Douglas was one of five senior players on the sidelines as Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe, Gaetano Berardi and Patrick Bamford missed out again.

Northern Ireland international Dallas featured in a League Cup defeat to Preston North End during the first month of the season but was making his first start in the Championship since a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in April.

Brentford manager Dean Smith - heavily linked with the vacancy at Aston Villa this week - made four changes to his line-up as sixth-placed Brentford sought to close a five-point gap to Leeds in first.

Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce, who is on the bench.

Nico Yennaris, Moses Odubajo, Ollie Watkins and Kamohelo Mokotjo came into a team captained by nine-goal striker Neal Maupay.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Harrison, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke, Edmondson.

Brentford: Daniels, Odubajo, Mepham, Konsa, Dalsgaard, Mokotojo, Canos, Yennaris, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay. Subs: Bentley, MacLeod, McEachran, Judge, Benrahma, Jeanvier, Barbet.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)