Leeds United v Brentford: Is it on TV? kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

The Whites host Brentford in their 15th Premier League match of the season on Sunday.

Leeds will look to build on Tuesday’s victory over Crystal Palace, just their third win of the season, as after their match against newly-promoted Brentford, the Whites face three games against top five teams later in December.

Unlike fellow newcomers Watford and Norwich City, Thomas Frank’s side have refused to be written off this season, impressing Premier League fans with an opening day win against Arsenal and by holding high-flying Liverpool to a 3-3 draw.

The Bees sit 11th in the Premier League table with 16 points.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday afternoon’s game:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against Brentford at 2pm on Sunday December 5.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds v Brentford will not be broadcast on television.

You can follow the game on the YEP’s live blog, where we’ll be bringing you all the action from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

Brentford held Leeds to a 1-1 draw in the team’s last meeting in February 2020. Both teams were pushing for promotion at the top of the Championship table, and the Whites travelled to Griffin Park seeking a return to form after losing four out of their last five fixtures looked set to derail their quest for a place in the Premier League.

Said Benrahma put the hosts ahead after Kiko Casilla miscontrolled Liam Cooper’s backpass, and it was the captain who recovered a point for Leeds, tapping home from close range after Brentford goalkeeper David Raya failed to properly deal with a corner.

The Whites were victorious in the teams’ last Elland Road encounter in August 2019, when summer arrival Eddie Nketiah bagged his first Championship goal after arriving on loan from Arsenal earlier that month as Leeds claimed a 1-0 win.

In the 40 meetings between the two sides since their first game in November 1935, Leeds have won 14 times.

How are Brentford doing?

The omens were good for the newly-promoted Bees after they averaged two points per game in their first six Premier League fixtures. But four back-to-back losses took the shine off things for Thomas Frank's side as their strong start gave way to a period of patchy form.

Last weekend, Brentford claimed a 1-0 win over Everton and they’ll face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night before travelling to Elland Road this weekend.