Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Whites make one change for Trotters clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made one change for the visit of Bolton Wanderers to Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Following Kemar Roofe's knee injury the forward has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with Tyler Roberts coming into the starting line-up.

Bielsa has kept the rest of his eleven the same as the 2-1 win over Swansea City 10 days ago with Kiko Casilla retaining his spot in goal.

Pontus Jansson and captain Liam Cooper start at the heart of defence with Luke Ayling and Gjanni Alioski as the two wing-backs.

Kalvin Phillips will sit in front of the back four with Mateusz Klich and Roberts selected as the two attacking midfielders behind lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison keep their spots on the flanks.

Stuart Dallas comes back into the squad for the first time since early December after injury as Izzy Brown is also named on the bench once again as he pushes for his senior Whites debut.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Hernandez, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Shackleton, Dallas, Brown, Gotts, Stevens.

Bolton Wanderers XI: Matthews, Lowe, Beevers, Donaldson, Noone, Olkowski, Connolly, O'Neil, Williams, Magennis, Wheater. Subs: Williams, Little, Vela, Ameobi, Buckley, Hobbs, Murphy.