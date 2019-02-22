Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: The lowdown on the Trotters team news, form, stats and what Phil Parkinson has said

Leeds United host Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what do you need to know?

Team news...

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson is said to be contemplating changes for the trip to Elland Road after last week's 4-0 home defeat to Norwich City.

Marc Wilson failed to make the matchday squad last week after failing a late fitness test while Joe Williams is also pushing for a recall to the starting line-up.

Parkison admitted that he could well start with two up front once again but says his side must be cautious following a drubbing last week.

“We’d worked on that shape in training and we’d to keep a bit of continuity with two at the top of the pitch,” he said.

Wanderers reverted to their usual 5-4-1 formation at half-time against the Canaries to limit the damage.

What has Phil Parkinson has said...

“We have to go to Elland Road and believe we can get a result,” he said. “Of course, we have to look at what we can do better from the Norwich game, after which we know there is a better run coming up.

“We have played a lot of top teams in the last few weeks but the run-in is more favourable. And I believe that if we can come through the Leeds game still within touching distance of the teams above us then we have got a very good chance of staying up.

“It will have to be perfect. You can’t sell yourself against players of that quality, you can’t switch off for a second and get done on a run because you will get punished. That is what happened against Norwich.”

Current form...

DLLWL

Bolton have won just two out of 10 league games since the turn of the year.

Wanderers sit second bottom of the Championship table three points from safety after a heavy defeat to Norwich last time out. Daniel Farke's side cruised to a 4-0 win in Lancashire but Phil Parkison's men did grab a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City in the week prior.

Key league stats...

Games played: 33

Goals scored: 21

Goals conceded: 51

Yellow cards: 66

Red cards: 2

Shots per game (avg): 9.6

Possession (avg): 43.3%

Top goalscorer: Josh Magennis (4)

Top assists: Pawel Olkowski, Sammy Ameobi, Will Buckley (3)

Away form - W3 D4 L9



Things to look out for...

Leeds have won their last six matches against Bolton in all competitions.

Bolton are looking to win consecutive away league matches for the first time since winning their first two away Championship games this season.

Bolton have lost their last four visits to Elland Road against Leeds in all competitions.