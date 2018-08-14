Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Last five meetings at Elland Road

Leeds United welcome Bolton Wanderers to Elland Road tomorrow for head coach Marcelo Bielsa's first foray into cup football in England. United have enjoyed their matches against the Trotters at Elland Road of late, having won four of their last five encounters between the two sides on home soil.

After the win at Pride Park, Bielsa hinted at fielding a rotated side for tomorrow's game, and we may see the full debuts of Jamal Blackman, Jack Harrison and former Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford. Bielsa will want to carry on the momentum that the stunning league wins against Stoke and Derby have given United, and it will be a great opportunity for the former Athletic Bilbao manager to test his squad depth. Here we analyse the last five meetings between the two sides at Elland Road.

Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1 (Championship) – Friday, March 30, 2018

Paul Heckingbottom's struggling Leeds side squeezed past Bolton at Elland Road last season, with goals from Caleb Ekuban and the ever-reliable Pablo Hernández.

Following Ekuban’s opener, Hernández doubled the Whites' lead just after half-time, but an instant response from Bolton's Adam Le Fondre tested Leeds' resolve. Chances were scarce during the second half, and United held on to end a spell of four games without a win.

Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1 (Championship) – Saturday, March 5, 2016

A brace from Mirco Antenucci ensured a first win in two months for Leeds, but the game itself was overshadowed by protests against Massimo Cellino's ownership of the club. Prior to kick-off, United fans led a mock funeral procession which was followed by a plane flying over Elland Road with a banner displaying 'Time To Go Massimo'.

Ten minutes after Antenucci's second strike, Kaiyne Woolery replied in the 74th minute for the visitors, but United held on to secure a much-needed win for Steve Evans' side that lifted the Whites to 16th in the table.

Leeds United 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 (Championship) – Saturday, August 30, 2014

A managerless Leeds side picked up their second win of the season following the departure of Dave Hockaday, with former Bolton loanee Stephen Warnock grabbing the only goal of the game in the 17th minute. The former England international latched onto the end of Billy Sharp's pass to give United an all-important win when times looked bleak for the Whites.

Bolton threatened in the second half, and former United cult hero Jermaine Beckford should have levelled for the Trotters in stoppage time, only to be denied by Leeds goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Leeds United 1 Bolton Wanderers 5 (Championship) – Saturday, March 8, 2014

United suffered a drubbing at the hands of Bolton in March 2014, meaning that any play-off hopes the Whites still had were dealt a severe blow.

Brian McDermott's side were guilty of misplaced passes and Bolton took full advantage of the sloppy play from the Whites. Joe Mason, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Mark Davies, Zat Knight and Andre Moritz all slotted past Leeds' loanee goalkeeper Jack Butland, while Matt Smith's 92nd minute strike for the home side was a mere consolation for a Leeds United side that would not be spared any boos at full-time.

Leeds United 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 (Championship) – Tuesday, January 1, 2013

Luciano Becchio's 18th goal of the season gave Leeds a deserved 1-0 win against mid-table Bolton, granting Leeds their fifth straight victory on home soil in the process. A combative Ross McCormack was brought down in the penalty area in the second half by Tyrone Mears to hand Leeds a glorious opportunity to score, and the in-form Becchio made no mistake from the penalty spot.

The Argentine's strike put him into Leeds' top-ten all time goalscorers, and the not-so-local hero put in a strong performance to ensure a victory for the Whites in a fiercely competitive game.