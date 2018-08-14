Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Everything you need to know about Phil Parkinson's men

Who are the key players to watch? Who have Bolton's key arrivals been so far? We analyse Bolton Wanderers ahead of tomorrow night's Carabao Cup fixture at Elland Road.

Three players to watch...

Luke Murphy – The midfielder was released by Leeds at the start of the season, and has since been picked up on a free by Bolton. Murphy spent five years at Leeds, two of which were spent on loan at Burton Albion, however Murphy's energetic running and side-before-self attitude is fondly remembered by United supporters. The Crewe academy graduate netted on his debut for Leeds in a 2-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2013/14 season, but fell down the pecking order as seasons passed and at the time of his exit, Murphy had not featured for Leeds in two years.

Murphy made his debut for Bolton in the 2-1 win over West Brom on the opening day of the season, and he remained in the side for Bolton's 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

Jack Hobbs – Another free signing by Bolton, centre-back Jack Hobbs was recruited by Phil Parkinson after a successful trial with the club. Despite not featuring yet for the Lancashire side, Hobbs could start against Leeds tomorrow night and potentially be facing Leeds' new number 9, Patrick Bamford. The former Nottingham Forest defender was deemed surplus to requirements by Aitor Karanka earlier in the summer, so Hobbs will undoubtedly be trying to impress his new suitors and show Phil Parkinson that he can still command a Championship level defence.

Will Buckley – Having spent the last season at Bolton, Will Buckley has cemented a place in Parkinson's starting XI. Whilst at Sunderland, the winger spent unsuccessful loan periods at Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham, but Bolton took a gamble on the former Brighton man that has seemed to pay off. Whilst the Elland Road faithful did not see the best of Buckley during his time at United, if he can rekindle the form he had at Brighton, then the journeyman winger could cause problems for Bielsa's boys tomorrow night.

Buckley scored against Bristol City in his last outing, and will be hoping to score against his former employers tomorrow night to cap off what would be a successful week for the twenty-eight year old.

The manager...

Former Bradford boss Phil Parkinson joined Bolton in 2016 whilst the club were in League One, taking over from ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Parkinson guided the Trotters to automatic promotion in his first season at the club, in spite of the club facing a transfer embargo imposed by the EFL. Last season, Parkinson defeated all odds and kept Wanderers up on the final day of the Championship season and has collected four points from a possible six so far this term.

Parkinson is largely known for his time as Bradford City manager, where he guided the West Yorkshire outfit to a League Cup final, as well as achieving promotion from League Two.

Last meeting...

Towards the end of last season, a struggling Leeds side led by Paul Heckingbottom squeezed past Bolton in a 2-1 victory at Elland Road. Strikes from Caleb Ekuban and Pablo Hernández helped to calm any potential relegation nerves the home faithful may have felt.

After Ekuban's early opener, Hernández doubled the Whites' lead just after half-time, but an instant response from Bolton's Adam Le Fondre tested Leeds' resilience. Chances were few and far between during a lacklustre second half from both sides, but United held on to end a four-game winless drought.

Bolton Wanderers arrivals...

Josh Magennis (Charlton), Joe Pritchard (Tottenham), Gary O'Neil (Bristol City), Jack Hobbs (Nottingham Forest), Pawel Olkowski (FC Koln), Jason Lowe (Birmingham), Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United), Marc Wilson (Sunderland), Luke Murphy (Leeds), Ben Williams (Blackpool), Stephen Duke-McKenna (Everton), Erhun Oztumer (Walsall), Chiori Johnson (Arsenal), Remi Matthews (Norwich), Yanic Wildschut (Norwich).

Bolton Wanderers departures...

Filipe Morais (Crawley), Darren Pratley (Charlton), Mark Howard (Blackpool), Dorian Dervite (RSC Charleroi), Aaron Wilbraham (Rochdale), Ben Amos (Millwall), Jeff King (St Mirren), Chinedu Obasi (Elfsborg), Jem Karacan (Unassigned), Karl Henry (Unassigned), Derik Osede (Unassigned), Jan Kirchhoff (Unassigned).