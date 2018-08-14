Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Eight changes and six full debuts handed out by Bielsa for Wanderers clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made eight changes to his Whites starting XI for the visit of Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

The Argentine named an unchanged side on Saturday ahead of the 4-1 victory over Derby County at Pride Park but has decided to overhaul his starting eleven as Bolton visit Elland Road on Tuesday evening.

Their are six full debuts in the form of Patrick Bamford, Lewis Baker, Jack Harrison, Jamal Blackman, Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts, while Pontus Jansson and Tom Pearce make their first appearances of the season for the Whites.

Luke Ayling, Samuel Saiz and Kalvin Phillips are the three players to retain their place in the side. Bielsa has also named third choice goalkeeper Will Huffer in a match day squad for the first time and there are also spots for the returning Conor Shaughnessy and out of favour Laurens De Bock.

Leeds United starting XI: Blackman, Pearce, Jansson, Ayling (c), Shackleton, Baker, Phillips, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Will Huffer, Laurens De Bock, Gaetano Berardi, Conor Shaughnessy, Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski, Kemar Roofe.