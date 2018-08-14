Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Bamford and Saiz gives Whites advantage at the break

Goals from Patrick Bamford and Samuel Saiz gave Leeds United a 2-0 lead over Bolton Wanderers at the break in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Elland Road.

Just seconds after the opening whistle Leeds had their first chance as Pontus Jansson found Patrick Bamford and after a clever flick allowed Lewis Baker to burst through on goal but a heavy touch let him down at the crucial moment allowing Remy Matthews to collect in the Bolton goal.

Pearce then delivered from the left as United started the brighter of the two teams but his cross evaded both Bamford and Tyler Roberts at the back post.

Minutes later and Leeds should really have been ahead.

Samuel Saiz lifted a perfectly placed pass over the Wanderers defence from the edge of the box which found Bamford alone with the goal at his mercy but the striker sliced his effort wide of the mark.

The 24-year-old then almost opened the scoring once more with a drilled effort from outside the area but his shot flew inches wide of Matthews' post in the visiting goal.

Phil Parkinson's men, who had failed to make much on an impact on the game, then mustered their first attempt from a corner as defender Jack Hobbs powered a header straight at Jamal Blackman.

Gary O'Neil had a glorious chance for Wanderers moments later as a Luke Ayling header fell to the midfielder on the edge of the Leeds box but his effort sailed well over the bar.

Bielsa's side would make the visitors pay moments later as Bamford finally had his goal.

A Saiz dribble was prodded into the forwards path by a stray leg from the Bolton defence and Bamford shimmied past his man and placed a lovely finish into the bottom corner of the net with the inside of his foot.

It was to get better before the break for the Whites as Saiz then slotted home from inside the area to double the advantage as United broke away clinically from a Bolton throw deep in their own half which was finished of by the Spaniard.