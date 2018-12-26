Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Whites make one change as Barry Douglas returns to action

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made one change for the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day to Elland Road.

Whites defender Barry Douglas comes back into the team following a sickness bug in place of debutant Leif Davis.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell keeps his spot in goal with Pontus Jansson and Kalvin Phillips starting in the heart of defence.

Douglas starts on the left with Luke Ayling on the right hand side of the back four.

Adam Forshaw retains his place in front of the defence with Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez playing behind lone striker Kemar Roofe.

Jack Harrison and Gjanni Alioski begin the afternoon out wide for Bielsa.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Jansson, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Forshaw, Roofe. Subs: Huffer, Halme, Clarke, Davis, Gotts, Baker, Shackleton.

Blackburn Rovers XI: Raya, Nyambe, Lenihan, Mulgrew, Williams, Rodwell, Evans, Bell, Dack, Armstrong, Graham. Subs: Leutwiler, Reed, Smallwood, Rothwel, Nuttall, Downing, Palmer.