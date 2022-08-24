News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Barnsley live: Early team news and score updates from Elland Road cup clash

Leeds United host Barnsley in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup this evening

By Joe Donnohue
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:00 pm

League One Barnsley are tonight’s opponents as Leeds embark on their Carabao Cup journey for another season.

The Whites sit comfortably in the Premier League table, currently occupying one of the top four spots after three matches unbeaten to start this campaign.

Back in the third tier, Barnsley’s 2022/23 has got off to a decidedly different start with two wins and three defeats during their five league outings so far.

Leeds United host Barnsley in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup this evening (Pic: Getty)

United head coach Jesse Marsch is expected to ring the changes this evening, which could include a handful of previously injured first-team players making a return to the matchday squad.

The starting XI is also expected to include a number of youngsters currently on the fringes of first-team affairs as senior figures instrumental in last Sunday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea are rested.

Team news, minute-by-minute match updates and post-match reaction all in one place for this untelevised Second Round fixture.

