Leeds United v Barnsley live: Early team news and score updates from Elland Road cup clash
Leeds United host Barnsley in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup this evening
League One Barnsley are tonight’s opponents as Leeds embark on their Carabao Cup journey for another season.
The Whites sit comfortably in the Premier League table, currently occupying one of the top four spots after three matches unbeaten to start this campaign.
Back in the third tier, Barnsley’s 2022/23 has got off to a decidedly different start with two wins and three defeats during their five league outings so far.
Most Popular
-
1
Graham Potter confirms Brighton duo missing Leeds United fixture as 'long-term' prediction made
-
2
Leeds United's soaring popularity revealed as TV chiefs snub Liverpool and Man City for Marsch
-
3
Leeds United in ‘talks’ with rivals and attacker linked with transfer
-
4
Leeds United ‘agree personal terms’ with attacker, Whites ‘reject’ improved bid from PL rival
-
5
Ex-Leeds United man's threefold wish for transfer window finale after Elland Road shock
United head coach Jesse Marsch is expected to ring the changes this evening, which could include a handful of previously injured first-team players making a return to the matchday squad.
The starting XI is also expected to include a number of youngsters currently on the fringes of first-team affairs as senior figures instrumental in last Sunday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea are rested.
Team news, minute-by-minute match updates and post-match reaction all in one place for this untelevised Second Round fixture.