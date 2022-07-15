Leeds United v Aston Villa live: Patrick Bamford call and summer signing first start

Three days after Thursday's 2-1 win against Brisbane Roar, Jesse Marsch's side face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa outfit in an all Premier League-clash at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
The game kicks off at 5.35am UK time and you can follow all of the developments through our coverage here
Leeds United v Aston Villa live
Last updated: Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 05:08
- 5.35am kick-off at Suncorp Stadium
- Leeds 2-1 winners against Brisbane Roar on Thursday
- Middle leg of three games in Australia
- Leeds face Crystal Palace next Friday
The odds
Villa are favourites at a best priced 13-10. Leeds can be backed at 9-4 and the draw is 13-5.
Team news in full
Leeds team and subs
Leeds United v Aston Villa: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Davis; Adams, Roca; James, Harrison, Aaronson, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, Sinesterra, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Greenwood, Rodrigo, Gelhardt.
The Villa team
Team news is in - Bamford starts
Rise and shine!
It might be just past 4am here but it’s just gone 1pm in Brisbane and welcome to our live blog for this morning’s coverage of Leeds United v Aston Villa. We are expecting extended minutes for Patrick Bamford, possibly from the start, and team news will be with us shortly.