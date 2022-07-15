Leeds United v Aston Villa live: Patrick Bamford call and summer signing first start

Leeds United take in their second friendly of this summer's pre-season tour of Australia this morning against familiar opposition.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:45 am

Three days after Thursday's 2-1 win against Brisbane Roar, Jesse Marsch's side face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa outfit in an all Premier League-clash at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The game kicks off at 5.35am UK time and you can follow all of the developments through our coverage here

PREMIER TEST: For Leeds United and boss Jesse Marsch, above, as the Whites take on top-flight rivals Aston Villa this morning at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds United v Aston Villa live

Last updated: Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 05:08

  • 5.35am kick-off at Suncorp Stadium
  • Leeds 2-1 winners against Brisbane Roar on Thursday
  • Middle leg of three games in Australia
  • Leeds face Crystal Palace next Friday
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 05:08

The odds

Villa are favourites at a best priced 13-10. Leeds can be backed at 9-4 and the draw is 13-5.

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 04:49

Team news in full

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 04:47

Leeds team and subs

Leeds United v Aston Villa: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Davis; Adams, Roca; James, Harrison, Aaronson, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, Sinesterra, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Greenwood, Rodrigo, Gelhardt.

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 04:42

The Villa team

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 04:31

Team news is in - Bamford starts

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 04:10

Rise and shine!

It might be just past 4am here but it’s just gone 1pm in Brisbane and welcome to our live blog for this morning’s coverage of Leeds United v Aston Villa. We are expecting extended minutes for Patrick Bamford, possibly from the start, and team news will be with us shortly.

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 03:57

Predicted line up to face Villa...

