Leeds United v Aston Villa Jesse Marsch press conference live: Bamford, Phillips, Cooper latest
New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is speaking to the media today ahead of his first home in charge on Thursday evening when Aston Villa face the Whites at Elland Road.
Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game in charge on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.
The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.
Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road on Thursday night.
Marsch is facing the press today at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said at our live blog below.
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 March, 2022, 13:13
On Villa and Gerrard
“He was a player I admired because of his passion and will on the pitch, he is then trying to use those qualities to impose on his team and I think they have responded to him. I can relate to that though I was nowhere near the player he was on the pitch.”
On communicating
“I am so happy not to speak German any more. I became relatively fluent but I wasn’t able to capture every moment like I was in English.”
On Forshaw and Llorente
“They are both possibilities from the start and close to 100 per cent. Adam said he has not felt this good for a long time. Diego had a muscle injury that kept him out (v Leicester).”
On Leo Hjelde
“He had surgery last Wednesday, the immediate feedback was not so severe and that they trimmed up his knee really well. It looks like the recovery could be a matter of weeks and not months.”
On Bamford
“Patrick will play tomorrow, for sure, he won’t start but he’ll be ready to play from the bench. We’re excited to have him back in the team and he’ll give us a real boos.t When we were contemplating his return and what we wanted his work to look like. The physical team told me about his loading over the last six months. Hasn’t trained often or played much, even getting him back it’s the reason why i was hesitant v leicester. We had more to lose than gain in that moment. Even from a personality perspective, a positive guy, works hard, the impact he’ll have on the group…. “
On the fans at Elland Road
“I would say with the fans I have spent time in and around the city and I think the fans have come to a really good balance where they can love Marcelo Bielsa and still support the team. I have had a lot of really positive interactions and really kind, much more than I deserve or could ask for.”
On the huddle at Leicester
“I have done that in different times. The attention around this small conversation with the group I find ridiculous and hilarious. I felt the immediate feedback was important.”
On players adapting
“They do have to adapt, it’s not just the tactics and the football style, it is the different type of leader I am. They are getting to know me more. It’s only the first step and there is a long way to go.”
On his first week
“The nice thing now is it is slowing down a bit. Everything has been very positive, we didn’t the result at Leicester that we deserved.”
Here we go...
“I just want to acknowledge the injury with Tyler Roberts, it was just a freak accident. Tyler wanted to stay on the pitch, he had a successful surgery.”